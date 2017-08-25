Update: Swampcats
by Robert Joseph Baker | August 25, 2017 9:20 pm
With 5:14 left in the third quarter, the Swampcats are up 57-9 against Florence Christian.
by Robert Joseph Baker | August 25, 2017 9:20 pm
With 5:14 left in the third quarter, the Swampcats are up 57-9 against Florence Christian.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.