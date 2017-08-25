Senior Wolverines hope for winning season

Last Updated: August 24, 2017 at 5:31 pm

East Clarendon High School senior Bryson McKenzie has been a starter on the Wolverines varsity football team since his sophomore year.

The offensive lineman has been with the program overall since his seventh-grade year and has been on the varsity team for four.

“I’ve started ever since my 10th-grade year,” he said. “I just keep trying to push the guys and make them better to get them a starting position. This is my last ride, my one last shot.”

Michael Webb, a defensive end and tight end who has played with the Wolverines for the past three years after moving from Florida, will also be looked at as a leader by this year’s team.

“I never really played football until I moved here,” he said. “So, I started out as a receiver, but I’ve kind of been all over the place. Last year gave me a really good outlook at the spot I’m in now.”

With this being Webb’s last year, he knows he has to make it or break it.

“Knowing this is my last year makes me want to come to every workout and give it all I’ve got,” he said.

McKenzie and Webb have high expectations for the 2017 season.

“I plan on winning the region,” McKenzie said. “I plan on working hard every day with the boys to get that to happen, working in the weight room and on the field.”

Webb said he is hopeful that the team will “work together more and try not to play as independent players.”

“I can rely on him to make the block, and I can rely on him to make a play,” he said. “I want to try and get them to become better at that.”

Junior Ashton Mixon, a linebacker and the team’s captain, said the team obviously wants to win.

“Obviously, our goals every year are to win the region and the State Championship,” he said. “Those are high goals, but those are our goals. That’s what you aim for. Work hard every day and take it week-by-week. You get better every week. That’s the goal, too.”

McKenzie said he tells his fellow players all the time to “keep grinding.”

“Get your scholarship,” he said. “I know two guys in this room right now – referencing Ashton Mixon and Tyjhai Calvin – who can do that.”

Webb had more temporal advice.

“Enjoy it and have fun,” he said. “It goes by fast.”