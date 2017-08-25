Senior Saints taking nothing for granted

Dylan Way is no stranger to the quarterback position for the Clarendon Hall varsity Saints.

“I played it last year, and 10th grade, I played from the second game of the season all the way to the end of the season, and I played quarterback on junior varsity,” said Way, who will be one of the team leaders as a senior in 2017. “This is the last go-around. We just have to make sure we try to perfect everything and make sure it’s good enough for what we want as seniors.”

Tight-end Ben Corbett has played football for the Saints since he was first able to join the B-team program.

“I played basically tight end and defensive end, but when people go out, I’ve filled in a couple of times,” said Corbett. “This season, we don’t have many different players. We only graduated two seniors since last year. It’s going to look really similar to last year.”

Both players are focusing on keeping their younger teammates on track.

“We want to work on everybody having a good attitude,” said Corbett. “We encourage them to do whatever coach says at practice, even if it doesn’t make sense to them at first.”

“We have to make sure they step up,” Way said. “It’s about keeping them on track.”

Their advice for their younger teammates is to remain serious and focused.

“Make sure you take everything seriously,” said Way. “Don’t take anything for granted. It comes quick, and you don’t really know when your last shot will be because you don’t really mnow what will happen.”

Corbett hopes his fellow players will “stay tough.”

“Leave it all on the field,” he said. “Don’t hold anything back. “Once you graduate, it’s over. It’s a little more real.”