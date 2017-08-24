Family looking for dog lost during wreck

The family of a man in a vehicle wreck near the 121 mile-marker on Interstate 95 is currently searching for a dog, Daisy, which was in the car with the man at the time. According to the family, Daisy is a blue Weimaraner who got out of the truck after the wreck and ran off down I-95 during a storm. She has a chip, and the family is unsure if she is injured. Those with information or who see the animal are asked to call (803) 435-8422.

