Letter: A message of thanks to Rimini
by Robert Joseph Baker | August 23, 2017 6:02 pm
Thank you, residents of Rimini, for sharing the solar eclipse with us in your community park.
We drove four hours from North Carolina looking for the perfect spot. You were it! And we weren’t the only ones. Cars with plates from Texas, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania somehow managed to find their way to Rimini, too.
Together, with the delightful young families already there, this made for a most enjoyable group of sky-gazers.
Best wishes to you, Rimini, and long may you enjoy eclipses!
MILDRED HARRIS
North Carolina
