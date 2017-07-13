Mobile Library Schedule: July 13
by Submitted via Email | July 13, 2017 3:56 am
Last Updated: June 23, 2017 at 3:58 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will stop from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at Turbeville IGA; from 2:30-3:30 p.m. today at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness church; and from 4-5 p.m. at Lodebar Church on S.C. 527. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.