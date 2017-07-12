Today in History: Wednesday, July 12

Last Updated: July 1, 2017 at 3:51 pm

927 – King Constantine II of Scotland, King Hywel Dda of Deheubarth, Ealdred of Bamburgh and King Owain of the Cumbrians accepted the overlordship of King Æthelstan of England, leading to seven years of peace in the north.

1191 – Third Crusade: Saladin’s garrison surrenders to Philip Augustus, ending the two-year siege of Acre.

1470 – The Ottomans capture Euboea.

1493 – Hartmann Schedel’s Nuremberg Chronicle, one of the best-documented early printed books, is published.

1527 – Lê Cung Hoàng ceded the throne to Mạc Đăng Dung, ending the Lê dynasty and starting the Mạc dynasty.

1543 – King Henry VIII of England marries his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr, at Hampton Court Palace.

1561 – Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow is consecrated.

1562 – Fray Diego de Landa, acting Bishop of Yucatán, burns the sacred books of the Maya.

1580 – The Ostrog Bible, one of the early printed Bibles in a Slavic language, is published.

1690 – Battle of the Boyne (Gregorian calendar): The armies of William III defeat those of the former James II.

1691 – Battle of Aughrim (Julian calendar): The decisive victory of William III of England’s forces in Ireland.

1776 – Captain James Cook begins his third voyage.

1789 – In response to the dismissal of the French finance minister Jacques Necker, the radical journalist Camille Desmoulins gives a speech which results in the storming of the Bastille two days later.

1790 – The Civil Constitution of the Clergy is passed in France by the National Constituent Assembly.

1799 – Ranjit Singh conquers Lahore and becomes Maharaja of the Punjab (Sikh Empire).

1801 – British ships inflict heavy damage on Spanish and French ships in the Second Battle of Algeciras.

1804 – Former United States Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton dies a day after being shot in a duel.

1806 – Sixteen German imperial states leave the Holy Roman Empire and form the Confederation of the Rhine.

1812 – The American Army of the Northwest briefly occupies the Upper Canadian settlement at what is now at Windsor, Ontario.

1862 – The Medal of Honor is authorized by the United States Congress.

1913 – Serbian forces begin their siege of the Bulgarian city of Vidin; the siege is later called off when the war ends.

1917 – The Bisbee Deportation occurs as vigilantes kidnap and deport nearly 1,300 striking miners and others from Bisbee, Arizona.

1918 – The Imperial Japanese Navy battleship Kawachi blows up at Shunan, western Honshu, Japan, killing at least 621.

1920 – The Soviet–Lithuanian Peace Treaty is signed, by which Soviet Russia recognizes the independence of Lithuania.

1943 – German and Soviet forces engage in one of the largest armored engagements of all time.

1948 – Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion orders the expulsion of Palestinians from the towns of Lod and Ramla.

1960 – Orlyonok, the main Young Pioneer camp of the Russian SFSR, is founded.

1961 – Pune floods due to failure of the Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, killing at least two thousand people.

1962 – The Rolling Stones perform their first concert, at London’s Marquee Club.

1963 – Pauline Reade (16 years old) disappears in Gorton, England, the first victim in the Moors murders.

1967 – Riots begin in Newark, New Jersey.

1971 – The Australian Aboriginal Flag is flown for the first time.

1973 – A fire destroys the entire sixth floor of the National Personnel Records Center of the United States.

1975 – São Tomé and Príncipe declare independence from Portugal.

1979 – The island nation of Kiribati becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

2006 – Hezbollah initiates Operation True Promise.

2006 – Lebanon-Israel war begins.

2007 – U.S. Army Apache helicopters perform airstrikes in Baghdad, Iraq; footage from the cockpit is later leaked to the Internet.

2012 – The Turaymisah massacre kills 250 people during a Syrian military operation in a village within the Hama Governorate.

2012 – A tank truck explosion kills more than 100 people in Okobie, Nigeria.

2013 – Six people are killed and 200 injured in a French passenger train derailment in Brétigny-sur-Orge.