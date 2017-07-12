Joseph Bradford Sherman

SUMTER – Joseph Bradford “Brad” Sherman, 66, husband of Rebecca “Becky” Bridges Sherman, died Monday, July 10, 2017, at William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.

Born March 2, 1951, in Camilla, Georgia, he was a son of the late Joseph Herman Sherman and Sarah Frances Bridwell Sherman. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Manning unit of the National Guard. He was formerly employed by Yuasa-Exide and currently employed by Pontiac Foods. Brad enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years; a daughter, Dana Williams (Steve) of Sumter; two grandsons, Daniel Williams and Rhett Williams, both of Sumter; a sister, Nona Jordan or Rock Hill; and a brother, Donald Sherman of Dalzell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the SPCA, 1140 South Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.