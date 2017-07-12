ManningLive

District 2 board recognizes student for 1st place win in JAG conference

by | July 12, 2017 1:57 am

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 4:00 am

Manning High School student Kha’Lea Pearson was recognized by the Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees during its regular meeting in June for taking first place in the South Carolina JAG Conference for interview skills.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live