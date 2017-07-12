District 2 board recognizes student for 1st place win in JAG conference
by Submitted via Facebook | July 12, 2017 1:57 am
Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 4:00 am
Manning High School student Kha’Lea Pearson was recognized by the Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees during its regular meeting in June for taking first place in the South Carolina JAG Conference for interview skills.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.