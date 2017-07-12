Clarendon 3 board to meet Thursday
by Submitted via Email | July 12, 2017 6:58 am
Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 3:59 am
Clarendon School District 3 will meet 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the district office on Atkinson Street in Turbeville.
