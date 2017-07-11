CCFD pump-testing engines at Taw Caw
The Clarendon County Fire Department is in its second day of testing fire apparatus. Today, firefighters are at Taw Caw Landing to test a total of six engines. Stop by and say, “Hello,” to your local firefighters.
