Man to serve 5 years in prison for 2014 nightclub shooting

A Summerton man accused in 2014 of the shooting of two men at a Davis Station nightclub will serve five years in prison and three years’ probation.

Marco Javon Johnson pleaded guilty May 8 in Clarendon County General Sessions Court to first-degree assault and battery. He was initially charged May 29, 2014, with two counts of attempted murder after he turned himself into Clarendon County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Johnson since the shooting, which happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. May 28 ,2014, at Dameon’s Social Club in Davis Station. Deputies alleged that Johnson shot two men at the club, severely injuring one with gunshot wounds to the face and chest. The man was ultimately treated at a Florence hospital, where he remained for several days in a critical, but stable condition.

Circuit Court Judge George M. McFaddin Jr. gave Johnson a sentence of 10 years in prison, suspended to five years in prison and three years’ probation for the plea.