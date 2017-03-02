JV Lady Saints defeat Colleton Prep, win first game of season

Last Updated: March 2, 2017 at 9:10 am

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints defeated Colleton Prep Tuesday at home by a score of 12-9. Amberly WAy led the Saints with a 3-3- day at the plate and 3 RBI. Way also picked up the win on the mound with 18 strike outs. Bailey Corbett went 2-3 with one RBI and McKenley Wells went 2-3. The Saints are 1-0 on the season and will play 4 p.m. Friday at home against Patrick Henry.