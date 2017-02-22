Relay for Life Kickoff scheduled for Feb. 28
by Submitted via Email | February 22, 2017 2:44 am
Last Updated: February 19, 2017 at 8:47 pm
The Clarendon County Relay for Life Committee will hold its annual Relay for Life Kickoff at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Manning United Methodist Church. This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Cure!” The event is open to the public, and survivors are encouraged to attend and register with the American Cancer Society.
