JCMC-Haven of Rest to meet March 1
by Submitted via Email | February 22, 2017 4:39 am
Last Updated: February 19, 2017 at 8:40 pm
Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center – Haven of Rest will hold its public monthly meeting at 10 a.m. March 1 at New Covenant Presbyterian Church. Parking is available in the lot nearest the entrance to the fellowship hall. For more information, call Ann Driggers at (803) 460-5572.
