Pinewood student named to Piedmont Merit List
by Submitted via Email | February 20, 2017 4:40 am
GREENWOOD – Pinewood resident Johnny L. Porter was named to the Piedmont Technical College Fall 2016 Merit List. The list recognizes students who are registered for six to 11 credit hours and have earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
