Lady Swampcats end season with loss to Pinewood Prep
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats ended their season on Friday night with a 57-35 loss against Pinewood Prep. Lexi Bennett led the team with 11 points, while Cora Lee Downer had nine points. Katherine Burns and Brooke Bennett each scored four points. Sarah Knight Nalley had three points, and Brooke Ward and Mason Ham both scored one point each.
