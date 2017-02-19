Dorothy Long Wilson

Dorothy “Dot” Long Wilson, 94, widow of Robert “Ears” Ernest Wilson, Jr. died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Morningside Assisted Living.

Born Oct. 6, 1922, in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Otimas Long and Ola Culbertson Long. She was a member of Manning United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Manning Women’s Tennis Team.

Survivors include a son, Robert E. Wilson III (Kelly) of McClellanville; a daughter, Dorothy Victoria “Vicki” Wilson of Anderson; two grandchildren, Robert E. Wilson IV and Erica Salek Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Jack Salek and Wilson Salek.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with Dr. George Wilkes officiating.

A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice, 1510 N. Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org