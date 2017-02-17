PetSmart issues voluntary recall of Grreat Choice dog food

Last Updated: February 17, 2017 at 7:31 pm

PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one production lot of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food sold on its website, PetSmart.com, along with Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and nationwide in PetSmart retail stores.

“This product is being voluntarily recalled as a precautionary measure due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets,” said a company spokesman in a release. “This recall was initiated after receiving notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints. PetSmart has not received any consumer complaints at this time.”

The recalled products include Grreat Choice dog food sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, such as 13.2-ounce cans of Chicken and Rice Classic Ground marked with a “best by” date of Aug. 5, 2019.

“No other Grreat Choice products are impacted by this issue, and PetSmart is not aware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to this product to date,” the release states.

Customers who purchased the recalled food should stop feeding it to their pets and bring any remaining cans to their local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange. For more information about the voluntary recall or if customers have any questions, contact PetSmart Customer Service at 1 (888) 839-9638.