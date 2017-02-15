Shooting suspect denied bond

A 19-year-old Sumter man charged Tuesday with the shooting of two teenagers and the assault of another will remain at the Clarendon County Detention Center indefinitely.

Clarendon County Magistrate Court Judge June Briggs denied Wednesday any bond for Rasaun Maliek Hastie, who faces three counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary.

Hastie was arrested Tuesday in Sumter, more than 12 hours after allegedly going to the Quality Inn in Manning and shooting into a hotel room occupied by three young people. Nineteen-year-old Raiquan Diquarius York received a gunshot wound to his lower left leg and right tibia and was treated at McLeod Health Clarendon and taken for surgery to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. A juvenile female was transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey, where she underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to her lower stomach and pelvic area.

A 17-year-old staying in the room, Hervon Grayson, had unspecified injuries from the incident as well, though Sheriff Tim Baxley said Grayson did not suffer gunshot wounds.

“We’re not sure of the exact motive that provoked the shooting,” Baxley said. “The investigation is ongoing. We appreciate the assistance of SLED, the Sumter Police Department and the Sumter Sheriff’s Office.”

Hastie will have to wait at least 45 days before petitioning a Circuit Court judge to have the bond issue reheard. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison for each charge of attempted murder, and 15 years to life in prison for the burglary charge, if convicted.