JV Lady Saints fall to Patrick Henry in Region Tournament
by Submitted via Email | February 13, 2017 2:19 pm
Last Updated: February 13, 2017 at 10:26 am
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints entered the Region Tournament over the weekend as a No. 4 seed and took on No. 1 seed Patrick Henry Academy. The JV Lady Saints fell 36-19 to Patrick Henry, led by Bailey Corbett, who had 10 points. Amberly Way added seven points.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.