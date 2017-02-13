JV Lady Saints fall to Patrick Henry in Region Tournament

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints entered the Region Tournament over the weekend as a No. 4 seed and took on No. 1 seed Patrick Henry Academy. The JV Lady Saints fell 36-19 to Patrick Henry, led by Bailey Corbett, who had 10 points. Amberly Way added seven points.