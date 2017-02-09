Clarendon Hall students win 2nd at SCISA Quiz Bowl
by Submitted via Facebook | February 9, 2017 5:18 pm
Clarendon Hall students Elizabeth Williams, Gabriel Collier, Harley Ryan and Henik Matarwala won second place on Wednesday in the South Carolina Independent School Association Middle School Quiz Bowl.
