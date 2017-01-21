Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for part of Clarendon County
by Staff Reports | January 21, 2017 4:58 pm
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Clarendon County through 5:45 p.m. Saturday. At 4:37 p.m. Saturday, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowman, or eight miles southeast of Orangeburg, moving east at 25 mph. The hazard includes 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees. Locations impacted could include North Santee and Summerton.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.