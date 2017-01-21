Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for part of Clarendon County

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Clarendon County through 5:45 p.m. Saturday. At 4:37 p.m. Saturday, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowman, or eight miles southeast of Orangeburg, moving east at 25 mph. The hazard includes 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees. Locations impacted could include North Santee and Summerton.