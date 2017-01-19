Horay honored for 57 years as Master Mason

Harry William Horay was honored last week for his years of service as a master mason by St. Peter’s Lodge No. 54 in Manning. He was raised as Master Mason on May 19, 1959, having served 57 years overall of faithful service. He was honored by District Deputy Grand Master Right Worshipful Brother Phillip Cockfield and Worshipful Master Brother Barry Patterson.

