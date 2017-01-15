Two 7-month-old kittens free to good home

A local resident is looking for a good home for her 7-month-old cats, Bo and Smokey. They are brothers, and she’s raised them since finding them as kittens last year under a friend’s house. She has moved and cannot take the cats to her new home. Bo, the orange tabby, is adventurous and loves to play outside. Smokey, the gray tabby, is more laid-back and would rather lie in the house all day and sleep. She would prefer not to separate them as they’ve been together since birth. They have been around dogs, but have never been around children. If interested, please call Cindy Barrett at (803) 464-3879.

