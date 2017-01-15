Two 7-month-old kittens free to good home
by Submitted by Reader | January 15, 2017 6:31 pm
A local resident is looking for a good home for her 7-month-old cats, Bo and Smokey. They are brothers, and she’s raised them since finding them as kittens last year under a friend’s house. She has moved and cannot take the cats to her new home. Bo, the orange tabby, is adventurous and loves to play outside. Smokey, the gray tabby, is more laid-back and would rather lie in the house all day and sleep. She would prefer not to separate them as they’ve been together since birth. They have been around dogs, but have never been around children. If interested, please call Cindy Barrett at (803) 464-3879.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.