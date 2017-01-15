Say hello to Miss Laurence Manning Academy Tolley Horton
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 15, 2017 2:27 pm
Last Updated: January 15, 2017 at 2:28 pm
Tolley Horton was named Miss Laurence Manning Academy 2017 on Saturday evening during the school’s annual pageant.
