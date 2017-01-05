David Lee Paul

David Lee Paul, 74, husband of Patricia Jo Doty Paul, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born March 26, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of the late Glen Clifford Paul and Margaret Violet Williamson Paul. He played football and was a graduate of Kent State University. He was a member of Jordan United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; a son, Adam David Paul of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; a daughter, Jennifer Schwiebert (Darren) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Kennedy, Peyton and Harrison; two brothers, Richard Paul (Nancy) of Delta, Ohio, and Edward Paul (Janet) of Mesquite, Nevada.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Wyboo Community Center.

Private services will be held at a later date in Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children’s Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

