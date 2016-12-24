Dear Santa: Victor L. Perry Jr.

Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:45 pm

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a plan with a controller I also want a scooter. I want a four wheeler and I want a Dinosaur. I want a candy cane. I want a car that is red. I want the toy snow man and a toy santa. I want a toy reindeer and the Hover board. I want a WWe toy. I want a note book. I want a yo yo, the toy dog, and the toy bird.

Love, Victor L. Perry Jr., 7