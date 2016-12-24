Dear Santa: Kaelyn Briggs
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2016 3:00 pm
Last Updated: December 24, 2016 at 12:46 pm
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I want a scooter. It is pink. Also, I goes fast. Also, I want a password journoll when you say, your password, it opens. I want a new bike and I want a puppy. Thank you Santa.
Love, Kaelyn Briggs, 7
