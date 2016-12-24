Dear Santa: Kaelyn Briggs

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas I want a scooter. It is pink. Also, I goes fast. Also, I want a password journoll when you say, your password, it opens. I want a new bike and I want a puppy. Thank you Santa.

Love, Kaelyn Briggs, 7