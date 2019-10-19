Trevor Lawrence passing struggles continue

Trevor Lawrence is already having a game he’d like to forget.

Lawrence has completed 7 of his 9 passing attempts so far in the game. The problem however, two of those passes were completed to the Louisville Cardinals secondary for interceptions.

Moments ago, Lawrence did make up for it with a 6-yard passing touchdown to Freshmen Wide Receiver, Joe Ngata.

With a little over 10 minutes to go in the second quarter, Clemson leads Louisville 10-0.