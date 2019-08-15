Lenny, The American Bulldog mix is waiting to be adopted.

Last Updated: August 15, 2019 at 10:01 am

Lenny is a 3.5 year old, white, male, American Bulldog mix. He is current on all of his age appropriate vaccinations, has been neutered, but tested positive for heartworms. Lenny does not let having heartworms slow him down! He is such a sweet dog with lots of energy that loves to play! He gets along well with other dogs. Lenny is looking for his forever home where he can play and receive lots of attention! Do not let his heartworm status deter you, he is very sweet, and would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Lenny, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.