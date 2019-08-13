RONALD DALE REXROAD

Ronald Dale Rexroad, 79, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home. Born July 16, 1940, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he was a son of the late William Rexroad and the late Evelyn Rexroad. He was a retired school teacher with the Kanawha County Schools in West Virginia and he was a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his companion and friend, Joyce Marshall of Manning; two sons, Jay Aron Rexroad (Angela) of Olympia, Washington and Chad Alan Rexroad (Catherine) of Park City, Utah; a sister, Sharon Miller (Pete) of Parkersburg, West Virginia; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jon Beane officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Covenant Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2833 Alex Harvin Highway, Manning, SC 29102.

