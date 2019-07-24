DONALD GENE FLUHARTY

Donald Gene Fluharty, 84, of Santee, passed away Tuesday, July 23th, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1935 in Alma, West Virginia, son of the late Creel and Cecile Moore Fluharty.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 2, 2019 at Summerton United Methodist Church with Reverend Ed. Traxler officiating.

Don received his Master’s Degree in education. He loved teaching physics and chemistry at Belpre High School in Ohio. He was an avid golfer. Don was well known for being such a kind hearted person and a devoted friend.

He is survived by his sister, Caroline Genewick; a brother, C. Phillip Fluharty (Dot);several nieces and one nephew.

Don was predeceased by his wife, Lois and three infant children.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, Holly Hill www.avingerfh.com