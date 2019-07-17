LESLIE EARL PACK JR.

MANNING – Leslie Earl Pack, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after an accident.

Born in Manning, he was a son of Charlotte W. James and the late Leslie Earl Pack, Sr. His passion was motorcycles, family and friends, fishing, the outdoors and baseball. Les worked for the Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

He is survived by his mother, Charlotte W. James; his sister, Vicki Hinson, both of Garden City; and his fiancée, Tina Christian Swetnam of Manning.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Reid Pack; stepfather, Dennis R. James; maternal grandparents, Clarence and Pauline Williams; and paternal grandparents, Carl and Theresa Pack.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Stephens Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 520 Gervais Street, Suite 300, Columbia, SC 29201 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.