MAURICE TRUMAN KIRKPATRICK

MANNING – Maurice Truman Kirkpatrick, 86, husband of Catherine Turville “Kay” Kirkpatrick, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Magnolias of Santee.

Born November 21, 1932, in Haleyville, Alabama, he was a son of the late Roy Emmett Kirkpatrick and the late Amy Terrell Kirkpatrick. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama and was inducted into the Winston County Athletic Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; children, Catherine Kirkpatrick Smith (Chad) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Amy KirkpatrickOrr of Mt. Pleasant and Maurice Truman “Kirk” Kirkpatrick, Jr. (Ashley) of Grayson, Georgia; two brothers, Wallace Kirkpatrick of Huntsville, Alabama and Terrell Kirkpatrick (Sue) of Arab, Alabama; two sisters, Marie Cagle of Bessemer, Alabama and JoAnn Feltman of Jacksonville, Florida; and six grandchildren, Emily Cate Smith, Coleman Smith, Edward Orr, Jr., Maurice Truman “Trey” Kirkpatrick III, Mason Kirkpatrick and Emmett Kirkpatrick.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Kirkpatrick.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Manning United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kem Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the residence, 1562 Hickory Ridge Circle, Manning.

Memorials may be made to Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org