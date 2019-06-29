Two Fatalities in house fire at Wyboo

Statement by Chief Michael Johnson, Clarendon County Fire Dept

At approximately 10AM Saturday morning, Clarendon County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the Wyboo area of Clarendon County. Fire and EMS units arrived to find a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire involvement. Two victims were located inside of the residence. The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the State’s Fire Community Loss Education and Response (CLEAR) Team are investigating. The victim’s identifications are being withheld until family members are notified.