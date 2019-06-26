Rotarian G.G. Cutter honored at luncheon

Carl McIntosh presented a patch to the outgoing President of the Rotary Club of Manning, G.G. Cutter today at the weekly luncheon. Cutter was given this due to his active participation and leadership, as well as his impact on outreach programs and membership growth.

Carl McIntosh is the Rotary Club’s Assistant Governor of District 7770.