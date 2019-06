Deacon John Evans

Manning- Deacon John Evans Carter, 91, husband of Esther Mae Riley Carter, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his residence 1978 Jack Touchberry Road, Summerton, SC. He was born August 1, 1927 in Summerton, SC. He was a son of the late Joe Carter, Sr. and Maggie Wilson Carter.

The family is receiving friends at his residence from 4PM to 8PM daily.