FINAL: Scott’s Branch Lady Eagles

The Scott’s Branch Lady Eagles defeated Cross High School in region play with a final score of 62-28. Leading scorers for the Lady Eagles were Cambria Parker with 25 points, seven steals and two assists; Mary Wimberly with 11 points, 10 steals and six rebounds; Teja Madison with eight points, three steals, five rebounds and two assists; and Chaniya Monroe with eight points and two rebounds.