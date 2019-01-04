Manning woman arrested in Sumter County

Last Updated: January 4, 2019 at 12:28 am

Mendy Marie McLaughlin, 32, of Manning, was arrested on December 28 pursuant to warrants issued on December 25 and 28, 2018.

According to the first warrant, issued on December 25, McLaughlin allegedly had several cases of floor tiles and 36 wood spindles, valued at about $600, in her possession in Sumter County on December 22. She allegedly knew the property was stolen or had reason to believe it was, as the items had been previously reported as stolen in Sumter.

The second warrant, issued on December 28, alleges that on December 23, McLaughlin reportedly entered a victim’s residence, located in the 2800 block of August Drive in Sumter County, through a window without consent or knowledge of the owner. McLaughlin then allegedly took various items, valued at about $5,000.

According to Ken Bell of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, McLaughlin was then involved in a minor motor vehicle collision, and law enforcement could reportedly see the stolen items in plain view inside of the vehicle.

The warrants were issued, and McLaughlin was arrested on charges of Receiving Stolen Goods and Burglary.