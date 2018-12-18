FINAL: Scott’s Branch boys

The Scott’s Branch boys took on top-ranked Denmark-Olar Monday evening at The Eagles Nest. The Eagles came out on top in a hard-fought game, with a final score of 63-59. Leading the Eagles in scoring was Deashon Dingle with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Antayuvis Stukes added 13 points. Sean Swearinger and Joakeem Stevens added nine points each. There were a host of Eagles who played a major role in Monday night’s victory. The Eagles move on to 2-7 on the season. They will take on Lake Marion Wednesday at the Eagles Nest, with a tip-off time of 5 p.m.