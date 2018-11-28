FINAL: Scott’s Branch varsity boys basketball

The Varsity Boy’s basketball team travel to take on the Whirlwinds of Timmonsville. The Eagles put up a hard fight. However, it wasn’t enough. The boys fall short 66-73 on Tuesday night. Leading the Eagles were Antayuvis Stukes with 15 points and 10 boards, Nyquan Lee with 13 points and four steals, C.J. Hickman with 10 points and 10 boards and Joakeen Stevens with 9 points and 10 boards. The Eagles fall to 0-2 on this young season. The Eagles will be back in action Thursday at Home, Hosting The Saints of Clarendon Hall Tip-Off at 6 p.m.