Florence not the only threat in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Florence, located over the western Atlantic Ocean, on Hurricane Helene, located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, on Tropical

Storm Isaac, located near the Lesser Antilles, and on Subtropical Storm Joyce, located a little less than a 1000 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

A trough of low pressure located over the western Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. While upper-level winds are generally conducive for the development of a tropical depression, the system only has about a day before it reaches the

western Gulf coast. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today, if necessary. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana on Friday and Saturday. Interests there should monitor the progress of this system, and refer to products from their local weather office.