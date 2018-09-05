Multi-agency effort to arrest Lamont Michael-Bryant Smith

Lamont Michael-Bryant Smith DOB 08-24-1991

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding the arrest of Lamont Michael-Bryant Smith.

On August 24, Deputies with The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lamont Michael-Bryant Smith for Breach of Trust after he passed a fake $100.00 bill the previous day at the Marathon gas station on Dingle Pond road in the North Santee area of Clarendon County. Smith was arrested in close proximity to the store and was identified while being detained by deputies from surveillance footage from the store.

After being bonded out of jail at approximately 9:00 a.m. on that same morning on the above charge, Smith stole a 2013 tan-colored GMC pickup truck at approximately 9:30 a.m. from the El Cheapo gas station at the corner of Mill Street and Sunset Drive in Manning, while the owner was inside the store. Manning Police Department responded to the scene.

Manning Police Officers recovered the victim’s phone a short time later in the roadway near Bob’s Body Shop on Hwy 301, which gave officers a direction of travel. Smith was identified later this same day by Deputies who were present when Smith was arrested the day before. Manning Police Officers obtained warrants on Smith for stealing the vehicle, and the warrants were entered into the NCIC system, so if Officers anywhere came in contact with him they could place him under arrest.

From August 24 until September 1, Officers with the Manning Police Department and Deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office made multiple attempts to locate Smith at several residences in the Santee area and Orangeburg County. Smith’s mother resides in the Santee area, and Officers had received info that Smith frequents hotels in the Santee area.

On September 1, a woman attempting to use an ATM in West Columbia was approached by a black male suspect who attempted to rob her at gunpoint and shot her in the hand before fleeing the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. The black male suspect was captured on video surveillance and was later identified as Smith by Clarendon County Deputies, again from the original arrest. Manning Police Officers, along with Clarendon County Deputies, coordinated efforts with Investigators with West Columbia Police Department, US Marshall’s Office and S.L.E.D, attempting to locate Mr. Smith.

From September 1-3, Manning Police Department obtained information that the stolen vehicle had been identified on traffic cameras in the North Charleston area.

On September 3, a Deputy with The Clarendon County sheriff’s Office received information in reference to Smith’s location in the North Charleston area. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and Manning Police Department coordinated efforts with S.L.E.D., North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and acted on this information. They were able to place Smith under arrest without incident and recover the stolen vehicle. The outstanding cooperation of multiple agencies working together led to a quick and peaceful resolution to this case and stopped any further criminal activity by this suspect.