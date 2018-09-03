PSA update from Chief Keith Grice

This evening, Manning Police Chief Keith Grice released the following statement.

“There was a stolen vehicle incident on August 26, across from Piggly Wiggly in Manning.

The suspect shot at a woman at an ATM this past Saturday in West Columbia.

Manning Police Department got a hit from the tag reader on I-26 yesterday. With the help of several agencies, the subject, who is from the Santee area, was arrested about an hour ago without incident in Summerville.

Sgt. Sean Briley, with Team Manning, worked this case and did an excellent job.

A special thanks to Sgt. Sean Briley for his due diligence and going beyond the call of duty to solve this case with the help of other law enforcement agencies.”