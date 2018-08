Accident victim identified

A 71-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 527 yesterday afternoon.

“William Franks of Hemingway, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene around 4:28 p.m.,” Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock said Tuesday morning. “Franks’ cause of death was blunt force trauma.”

Details on the wreck can be obtained from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.