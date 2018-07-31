Dancing With the Stars contestant, Terry Blackmon, RPh

Last Updated: July 31, 2018 at 12:01 pm

Terry Blackmon, RPh, is the owner of The Medicine Cabinet of Lake City where he has worked as a pharmacist for 32 years. During his career, he has worked tirelessly to ensure the success of independent pharmacy and also to provide the best in patient care. He has been heavily involved with pharmacy organizations on the local, state, and national level and has served in many capacities including president of the South Carolina Pharmacy Association. He currently serves as the Chairman of the South Carolina Board of Pharmacy, where he represents the Sixth Congressional District which includes Clarendon County. He was recently appointed to complete an additional six-year term. In 2017 he was the South Carolina winner of the prestigious Bowl of Hygeia award, which is presented to a pharmacist who is highly involved in community activities. When not working he loves to fish, restore old muscle cars, and travel with his wife Cindy. Terry is excited to participate and “cut a rug” while raising money for different organizations in our area.