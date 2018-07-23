Margaret Goins Evans Deprima

GREELEYVILLE – Margaret Goins Evans Deprima, 86, widow of Jacob Evans and Paul Deprima, died Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Carolinas Hospital System.

Born June 14, 1932, in Greeleyville, she was a daughter of the late Marion Goins and the late Annie Braxton Goins. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two sons, Tommy Evans (Susan) of Myrtle Beach and Ricky Evans (Beth) of Alcolu; a daughter, Susie Porter (Freddie) of Manning; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Buck Evans; a daughter, Jackie Norris; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Evans; and two brothers, Dewey Goins and Ernest Goins.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Brewington Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Craig Tedder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brewington Cemetery Fund, c/o Patti McElveen, 895 Pleasant Grove Road, Lynchburg, SC 29080.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org