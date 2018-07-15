Car For Sale: BMW 528i
by Manning Live | July 15, 2018
Last Updated: July 15, 2018 at 12:37 pm
2009 528i BMW, 2 sports packages, heat and air, 122,000 miles. Asking 9,000. Call 803-460-3580 for more info. More images in post.
