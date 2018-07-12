ManningLive

Bobbi Adams honored at county council meeting

by | July 12, 2018 9:54 am

Last Updated: July 11, 2018 at 10:04 pm

Dwight Stewart, Bobbi Adams, David Epperson

Bobbi Adams received a certificate and paperweight with the county seal for 15 years of service as office coordinator with the water and sewer department.

