Bobbi Adams honored at county council meeting
by Laura Stone | July 12, 2018 9:54 am
Last Updated: July 11, 2018 at 10:04 pm
Dwight Stewart, Bobbi Adams, David Epperson
Bobbi Adams received a certificate and paperweight with the county seal for 15 years of service as office coordinator with the water and sewer department.
